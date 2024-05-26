Smartpay Holdings Cautions on Future Projections

SmartPay Holdings Limited (DE:KX2) has released an update.

Smartpay Holdings Limited has issued a cautionary statement regarding its financial statements, emphasizing that forward-looking projections are subject to significant uncertainties and no assurance can be given about their realization. The company also disclaims any liability for inaccuracies in the information provided and clarifies that the document is not an investment solicitation. Additionally, Smartpay highlights the use of non-GAAP measures to complement GAAP reported figures for a more rounded evaluation of the company’s performance.

