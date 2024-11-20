Smartoptics Boosts SG.GS Connectivity in Asia-Pacific

Smartoptics Group AS (DE:3YL) has released an update.

Smartoptics has announced that SG.GS will upgrade its Singapore DWDM network with Smartoptics’ advanced technology, enhancing their capability to deliver high-capacity bandwidth for 400G to 800G demands. This upgrade positions SG.GS as a leading provider of high-speed, cost-efficient connectivity across the Asia-Pacific region, enabling significant cost savings for clients. The integration of Smartoptics’ ROADMs and SoSmart software promises to set a new standard for digital infrastructure, offering reliable and scalable services.

