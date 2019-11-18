SmartMoney Podcast: ‘Does Black Friday Live Up to the Hype?’

Welcome to NerdWallet’s SmartMoney podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions — in 15 minutes or less.

This week’s question is from Mark in New Orleans. He says: “Every year my family drags me along to go Black Friday shopping, and every year it seems to get more miserable, but my family swears by the deals. I’m wondering if Black Friday deals are actually the best prices?”

Our tips

Black Friday does live up to the hype — especially for the big-ticket electronics like TVs and laptops. But know what to buy and skip on Black Friday.

— especially for the big-ticket electronics like TVs and laptops. But know what to buy and skip on Black Friday. Know your shopping budget — and stick to it. On average, holiday shoppers are planning to spend $825 on gifts this holiday season. Whatever your budget, know how to stop yourself from overspending.

On average, holiday shoppers are planning to spend $825 on gifts this holiday season. Whatever your budget, know how to stop yourself from overspending. Use apps and browser extensions to save money while shopping online. They’ll do the heavy lifting for you so you can rake in the discounts.

