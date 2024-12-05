Smartkem signs multi-year agreement with FlexiIC to develop new CMOS

Smartkem (SMTK) has signed a multi-year agreement with FlexiIC, a company providing innovation in the design of flexible integrated circuits and systems, to begin a new project to develop a new generation of CMOS for smart sensors. The goal of the two-year project is the development of custom circuitry using Smartkem’s organic thin-film transistor – OTFT – technology and n-type oxide TFT to make low-power CMOS enabled sensor devices. The project commencement is subject to receipt of the approval of grant funding by the Centro para el Desarrollo Tecnologico Industrial, a Spanish public entity under the Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness.

