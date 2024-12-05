News & Insights

Stocks
SMTK

Smartkem signs multi-year agreement with FlexiIC to develop new CMOS

December 05, 2024 — 07:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Smartkem (SMTK) has signed a multi-year agreement with FlexiIC, a company providing innovation in the design of flexible integrated circuits and systems, to begin a new project to develop a new generation of CMOS for smart sensors. The goal of the two-year project is the development of custom circuitry using Smartkem’s organic thin-film transistor – OTFT – technology and n-type oxide TFT to make low-power CMOS enabled sensor devices. The project commencement is subject to receipt of the approval of grant funding by the Centro para el Desarrollo Tecnologico Industrial, a Spanish public entity under the Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SMTK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMTK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.