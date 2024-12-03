News & Insights

Smartgroup’s Strategic Shift with CBA’s Substantial Stake

December 03, 2024 — 10:27 pm EST

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (AU:SIQ) has released an update.

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd has announced that the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, through its various entities, has acquired a substantial holding in the company, amounting to 5.03% of voting power. This move signals CBA’s growing interest in Smartgroup, potentially influencing its strategic direction and market performance. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could impact Smartgroup’s share value and future prospects.

