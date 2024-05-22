News & Insights

Smartgroup Director Increases Shareholdings

May 22, 2024 — 08:21 pm EDT

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (AU:SIQ) has released an update.

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd has reported a significant change in Director John Prendiville’s shareholdings, with an on-market purchase of 70,000 shares valued at $584,000 between May 16-20, 2024. Post-acquisition, Prendiville’s indirect interest via entities he controls totals 745,000 shares. The transaction did not occur during a closed period when written clearance would be required.

