Smartgroup Director Buys Shares, Expands Stake

May 31, 2024 — 12:57 am EDT

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (AU:SIQ) has released an update.

Ian Watt, a director at Smartgroup Corporation Ltd, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 10,000 ordinary shares at an on-market trade, bringing his total holding to 131,522 shares with an investment of $79,900. The transaction, which took place on May 30, 2024, was reported under the company’s disclosure obligations to the ASX and involved both direct and indirect interests through the IJ & LD Watt Super Fund.

