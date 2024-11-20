Smartgroup Corporation’s New Substantial Holder Emerges

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (AU:SIQ) has released an update.

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd has a new substantial holder, marked by the significant interest from State Street Bank and Trust Company and its subsidiaries. This development, involving a notable number of voting shares, could influence the company’s governance and decision-making processes. Investors may want to keep an eye on how this change affects Smartgroup’s market performance.

