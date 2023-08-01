SmartGroup Corp (ASX:SIQ) Price Target Increased by 12.70% to 8.09

The average one-year price target for SmartGroup Corp (ASX:SIQ) has been revised to 8.09 / share. This is an increase of 12.70% from the prior estimate of 7.18 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.43 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.53% from the latest reported closing price of 9.04 / share.

SmartGroup Corp Maintains 5.09% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.09%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in SmartGroup Corp. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIQ is 0.06%, an increase of 20.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.69% to 8,033K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,140K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 840K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 906K shares, representing a decrease of 7.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIQ by 11.32% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 675K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 627K shares, representing an increase of 7.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIQ by 24.16% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 563K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIQ by 16.62% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 560K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 553K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIQ by 18.76% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.