SmartFinancial (SMBK) Price Target Increased by 8.61% to 26.96

August 02, 2023 — 05:29 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) has been revised to 26.96 / share. This is an increase of 8.61% from the prior estimate of 24.82 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.31% from the latest reported closing price of 25.12 / share.

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in SmartFinancial. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMBK is 0.14%, a decrease of 12.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 9,373K shares. SMBK / SmartFinancial Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SMBK is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cravens & Co Advisors holds 714K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 721K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 9.17% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 614K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares, representing an increase of 11.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 18.88% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 588K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 99,674.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 428K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 20.31% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 346K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing a decrease of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 17.85% over the last quarter.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the publicly-traded bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007 with 35 branches spanning East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have all contributed to the company's success.

