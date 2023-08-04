SmartFinancial (SMBK) Declares $0.08 Dividend

SmartFinancial said on July 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of August 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of August 11, 2023 will receive the payment on August 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.24%, the lowest has been 0.84%, and the highest has been 1.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in SmartFinancial. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 5.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMBK is 0.14%, a decrease of 13.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 9,357K shares. The put/call ratio of SMBK is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.93% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for SmartFinancial is 26.96. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.93% from its latest reported closing price of 25.21.

The projected annual revenue for SmartFinancial is 191MM, an increase of 14.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cravens & Co Advisors holds 714K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 721K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 9.17% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 614K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares, representing an increase of 11.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 18.88% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 588K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 99,674.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 428K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 20.31% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 346K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing a decrease of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 17.85% over the last quarter.

SmartFinancial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the publicly-traded bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007 with 35 branches spanning East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have all contributed to the company's success.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

