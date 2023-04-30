SmartFinancial (SMBK) Declares $0.08 Dividend

SmartFinancial said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.23%, the lowest has been 0.84%, and the highest has been 1.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in SmartFinancial. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 7.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMBK is 0.16%, an increase of 63.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.45% to 9,376K shares. The put/call ratio of SMBK is 10.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.49% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for SmartFinancial is 27.03. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.49% from its latest reported closing price of 21.54.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SmartFinancial is 191MM, an increase of 14.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cravens & Co Advisors holds 727K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company.

Banc Funds Co holds 600K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares, representing a decrease of 13.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 546K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 4.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 417K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares, representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 6.75% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 371K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares, representing an increase of 17.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 22.09% over the last quarter.

SmartFinancial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the publicly-traded bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007 with 35 branches spanning East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have all contributed to the company's success.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.