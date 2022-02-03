SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.07

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will increase its dividend on the 28th of February to US$0.07. This takes the annual payment to 0.9% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

SmartFinancial's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, SmartFinancial's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 0.6% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 12%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

NasdaqCM:SMBK Historic Dividend February 3rd 2022

SmartFinancial Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The first annual payment during the last 2 years was US$0.20 in 2020, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.28. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 18% per annum over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. SmartFinancial has impressed us by growing EPS at 20% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

The company has also been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 11% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

SmartFinancial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for SmartFinancial that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

