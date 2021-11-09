SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SMBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SMBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27, the dividend yield is .89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMBK was $27, representing a 0.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.98 and a 82.19% increase over the 52 week low of $14.82.

SMBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SMBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.43. Zacks Investment Research reports SMBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 30.11%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the smbk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

