SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SMBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SMBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.73, the dividend yield is 1.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMBK was $14.73, representing a -38.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.99 and a 33.3% increase over the 52 week low of $11.05.

SMBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SMBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.5. Zacks Investment Research reports SMBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.79%, compared to an industry average of -13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SMBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

