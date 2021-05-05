SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SMBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.68, the dividend yield is 1.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMBK was $23.68, representing a -4.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.70 and a 97.17% increase over the 52 week low of $12.01.

SMBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.07. Zacks Investment Research reports SMBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.48%, compared to an industry average of 23.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SMBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.