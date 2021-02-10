SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SMBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMBK was $21.19, representing a -3.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.89 and a 91.76% increase over the 52 week low of $11.05.

SMBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SMBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.61. Zacks Investment Research reports SMBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.59%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SMBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

