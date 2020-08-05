SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SMBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SMBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.91, the dividend yield is 1.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMBK was $13.91, representing a -42.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.99 and a 25.88% increase over the 52 week low of $11.05.

SMBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SMBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.5. Zacks Investment Research reports SMBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.88%, compared to an industry average of -19.7%.

