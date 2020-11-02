SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.05 Dividend

It looks like SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 6th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of November.

SmartFinancial's next dividend payment will be US$0.05 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.20 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, SmartFinancial has a trailing yield of approximately 1.3% on its current stock price of $14.94. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether SmartFinancial's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether SmartFinancial can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. SmartFinancial has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 10.0% of its income after tax.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see SmartFinancial has grown its earnings rapidly, up 21% a year for the past five years.

Unfortunately SmartFinancial has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Is SmartFinancial worth buying for its dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating SmartFinancial more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in SmartFinancial for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for SmartFinancial that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

