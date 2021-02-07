SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. Investors can purchase shares before the 11th of February in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of March.

SmartFinancial's next dividend payment will be US$0.06 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.24 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that SmartFinancial has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current share price of $20.99. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. SmartFinancial is paying out just 12% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:SMBK Historic Dividend February 7th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see SmartFinancial has grown its earnings rapidly, up 36% a year for the past five years.

Unfortunately SmartFinancial has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid SmartFinancial? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, SmartFinancial looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

In light of that, while SmartFinancial has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for SmartFinancial that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

