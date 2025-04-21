SMARTFINANCIAL Earnings Results: $SMBK Reports Quarterly Earnings

SMARTFINANCIAL ($SMBK) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported earnings of $0.67 per share, beating estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $46,840,000, missing estimates of $47,149,908 by $-309,908.

SMARTFINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

SMARTFINANCIAL insiders have traded $SMBK stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN M PRESLEY has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,073 shares for an estimated $1,250,344 .

. STEVEN B. TUCKER sold 6,730 shares for an estimated $223,032

WESLEY MILLER WELBORN (CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD) purchased 1,162 shares for an estimated $40,379

RHETT D. JORDAN (EVP & CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 950 shares for an estimated $32,710.

SMARTFINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of SMARTFINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

