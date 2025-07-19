Stocks
SMARTFINANCIAL Earnings Preview: Recent $SMBK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

July 19, 2025 — 05:05 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker

SMARTFINANCIAL ($SMBK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $49,462,248 and earnings of $0.65 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SMBK stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SMARTFINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

SMARTFINANCIAL insiders have traded $SMBK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • WESLEY MILLER WELBORN (CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD) purchased 1,162 shares for an estimated $40,379
  • RHETT D. JORDAN (EVP & CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER) sold 350 shares for an estimated $12,516

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SMARTFINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of SMARTFINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SMARTFINANCIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMBK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for SMARTFINANCIAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SMBK forecast page.

SMARTFINANCIAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMBK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SMBK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Catherine Mealor from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $35.0 on 04/24/2025
  • Russell Gunther from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $31.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Steve Moss from Raymond James set a target price of $42.0 on 01/23/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

