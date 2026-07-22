The Smartest Way to Invest $5,000 in a Trillion-Dollar Stock Over Private Space Plays

Key Points

Private space companies may be exciting, but they're inaccessible, illiquid, and highly speculative for most investors.

Walmart combines recession-resistant retail with fast-growing businesses like e-commerce, advertising, and memberships.

For a $5,000 investment, Walmart offers a more durable path to long-term wealth than chasing space hype.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart ›

Space is one of the most exciting investing themes going, but the ways to play it are frustrating. The buzziest names, like Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin, are private and off-limits to most people, and the one giant that went public, Space Exploration Technologies, trades at a dizzying valuation and swings wildly from day to day.

If you have $5,000 and want to put it somewhere sturdier, I would skip the space lottery tickets entirely and back a trillion-dollar consumer goods stock that quietly joined that elite club this year: Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT).

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

The trouble with private space plays

Private space companies make for great headlines -- and terrible portfolios for ordinary investors. You typically cannot buy them unless you are wealthy and connected; they are illiquid, and they are all-or-nothing bets on ventures that may take a decade to pay off, if they ever do.

Even SpaceX, now that it trades publicly, asks you to pay more than 100 times sales and ride out gut-wrenching volatility. That is a lot of speculation for a slice of a still-unproven business.

Why Walmart is the smarter home for $5,000

Walmart crossed the $1 trillion mark this year. The company has quietly become a growth story. Its e-commerce sales have been climbing more than 20% a year, and its high-margin advertising arm, Walmart Connect, pulled in roughly $6.4 billion last fiscal year while growing far faster than the core retail business. Its Walmart+ membership program keeps adding subscribers and now counts around 30 million members, each one a recurring, sticky source of revenue.

That mix matters. Walmart pairs the defensive strength of selling groceries and essentials, a demand that holds up in any economy, with faster-growing, higher-margin digital businesses layered on top.

It is also a Dividend King, or a company that has at least 50 years of consecutive annual dividend increases. So your $5,000 collects growing income while you wait. And unlike a private space play, you can buy Walmart stock instantly and sell it just as easily.

The catch worth naming

I will be fair: Walmart is not going to shoot to the moon the way a successful space start-up might. Retail margins are thin, the stock recently slipped just below the trillion-dollar threshold, and a weaker consumer could pressure spending at the retail giant. You are trading explosive upside for durability and reliability. For some investors chasing a 10-bagger, that will feel too tame.

The smartest way to invest $5,000 is not always the flashiest. Private space plays offer a thrilling story but come with illiquidity, inaccessibility, and enormous risk. Walmart offers something rarer: a trillion-dollar business you can actually buy, with defensive staying power, real growth engines in e-commerce and advertising, and a rising dividend. Sometimes the sturdiest bet is also the smartest one, and this is a stock you can hold with confidence while the space hype comes and goes.

Should you buy stock in Walmart right now?

Before you buy stock in Walmart, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Walmart wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $364,562!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,247,668!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 22, 2026.

Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.