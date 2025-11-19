The Smartest Retail Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Key Points

No other retailer matches Walmart's scale in terms of physical stores.

Walmart's same-day delivery can reach 93% of U.S. households.

Walmart is a Dividend King, with 52 years of consecutive increases.

Retail is an industry that routinely experiences ups and downs. When the economy is strong, people are more willing to spend money. When the economy has uncertainty, people tend to cut back and spend only on essentials. With a less-than-ideal job market and more cautious consumers, people are seemingly leaning to the latter side.

Despite that, there is one retail stock that stands out as a smart option to buy right now: Walmart (NYSE: WMT). A $1,000 investment is unlikely to double in a year, but it can be a wise move for investors seeking stability, resilience, and consistent income through dividends.

Walmart stands out because of its ability to maintain low prices by focusing on large volume through its unmatched scale (over 5,200 U.S. stores and 10,700 total stores). This works well for consumers looking to save money and have the convenience of finding a store within a relatively short distance of their homes.

For consumers seeking a bargain without leaving their homes, Walmart has been making significant strides in expanding its e-commerce business to compete with Amazon. The company has noted that it can reach 93% of U.S. households with its same-day delivery, ensuring a different means of providing value and convenience.

And stock price performance aside (although that is important), investing in Walmart means investing in one of the most reliable dividend payers on the market. It's a Dividend King (a company with at least 50 consecutive years of dividend increases), so its dividend has stood the test of time, regardless of the conditions the economy has undergone.

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.