The Smartest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

There's seemingly never a dull moment in the stock market, and this year has been no different. Virtually all major indexes have experienced high volatility, major tech stocks are slumping, new tariffs threaten to throw off supply chains, and recession chances are seemingly increasing by the day.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the stock market and economy right now, dividend stocks look more appealing than usual. You can't control how a company's stock price will move, but you can guarantee yourself income by investing in high-quality dividend stocks.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

If you have $1,000 available to invest (meaning you have an emergency fund saved, at minimum), the following two high-yield dividend stocks are good options. Investing $500 in each could pay investors close to $55 per year at current yields.

1. Altria Group

Tobacco titan Altria Group (NYSE: MO) owns some of the industry's most notable brands, including Marlboro, Black & Mild, Copenhagen, and Skoal. Although Altria's stock isn't known for high growth, it has had an impressive year through April 29, up 10%, while the S&P 500 market index is down over 5%.

While many U.S. companies are scrambling to figure out how to deal with the newly announced tariffs from the Trump administration, Altria is in a good position because it doesn't rely heavily on imports for its business.

Although Altria sometimes relies on third-party sellers that may purchase tobacco leaves internationally, the company notes that American-grown tobacco is its "backbone." That should help keep its costs relatively stable as other companies anticipate the opposite.

Even if Altria's costs increase slightly, one thing's for sure: Its dividend will remain one of the more lucrative ones you can find from an S&P 500 company. Altria's dividend yield is currently around 7%, which is over 5.5 times the S&P 500 average.

It's not just the high yield, though -- it's the consistency investors can expect. Altria has increased its dividend for 55 consecutive years, making it a Dividend King. It knows that stock price growth potential isn't what draws most investors in, so it prioritizes supporting and growing its dividends.

There are long-term concerns with Altria's business as more adults begin to quit smoking, but the company has been adamant about making necessary investments to grow its smokeless segments. They haven't quite hit a home run in that area yet (in fact, they've had a couple of huge misses), but impressive progress has been made with their new brand, NJOY.

Altria has time to figure out the next chapter in its company's history, but in the meantime, investors can benefit from its high-yield dividend.

2. AT&T

AT&T (NYSE: T) isn't off the hook regarding new tariffs, because it relies heavily on imports for devices and network equipment. However, one thing it has going for it is the cash-cow nature of the telecom business.

The telecom industry has become increasingly important as the world becomes more digitally connected, and AT&T is one of the companies leading the way. Since ditching its media and entertainment ambitions and focusing on its core telecom business, AT&T has returned to a more stable path that investors have long hoped for.

Up over 19% through April 29, AT&T's stock has been one of the surprise stories of the stock market, but much like Altria, investors don't flock to AT&T's stock for its stock price growth potential. It's all about the dividend.

Even after it was cut by nearly half in early 2022, AT&T's dividend has remained attractive with an average yield of around 6.6% since then. Its current yield is around 4%, which is lower than usual for AT&T, but I'd imagine investors appreciate the stock price growth that caused the yield to drop.

At one point, investors were concerned about AT&T's dividend stability, but those concerns have largely gone away with the company's financials improving since trimming its business to focus on telecom.

The concerns resurfaced with the new tariff announcements, but AT&T has stated that it plans to pass on additional cellphone tariff costs to customers. In theory, AT&T risks losing customers to other competitors by doing so, but Verizon noted that it would do the same, pointing to a broader industry strategy.

AT&T is back to the point where its free cash flow is healthy enough to cover its dividend and debt obligations, and make the necessary investments to continue growing. It's a dividend stock that can be a long-term piece of many stock portfolios.

Should you invest $1,000 in Altria Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Altria Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Altria Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $607,048!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $668,193!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 880% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 161% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2025

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.