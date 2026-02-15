Markets
VUG

The Smartest Growth ETF to Buy With $1,000 Right Now. (Hint: It Has Averaged Annual Gains of 18.6% Over the Past 10 Years.)

February 15, 2026 — 01:20 pm EST

Written by Selena Maranjian for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

If you're like me, you would love a portfolio chock-full of terrific growth stocks. But achieving that is easier said than done, because you'll need some time and skill to study the universe of stocks, deciding which ones have the most promise and when you should buy -- and/or sell -- them.

Thus, it can be smart to stick with one or two great growth exchange-traded funds (ETFs). (An ETF is a fund that trades like a stock, making it easy to get in and out of.) Here's a look at one of my favorites -- the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG)

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Someone is shown from the back, with arms raised up in victory, in front of graphs of stocks going up.

Image source: Getty Images.

The table below shows how it has performed, and offers comparative numbers for the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO):

Time Period

Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Past 5 years

12.81%

13.82%

Past 10 years

18.55%

16.09%

Past 15 years

15.40%

13.77%

Data source: Morningstar as of Feb. 9, 2026.

Why you might invest in the Vanguard Growth ETF

Here are some reasons I love this ETF:

  • It sports a solid performance record.
  • Its expense ratio (annual fee) is just 0.04%, so you'll fork over only $0.40 annually for each $1,000 you have invested in the fund.
  • It's full of large, established companies, including the "Magnificent Seven."

Here are the ETF's recent top 10 holdings:

Stock

Percent of ETF

Nvidia

12.73%

Apple

11.88%

Microsoft

10.63%

Alphabet Class A

5.39%

Amazon

4.58%

Alphabet Class C

4.27%

Meta Platforms

4.26%

Broadcom

4.04%

Tesla

3.77%

Eli Lilly

2.72%

Data source: Morningstar as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Why you might not invest in the Vanguard Growth ETF

Of course, the ETF is not for everyone, and you might think twice if:

  • You're worried about an imminent market meltdown -- because during such pullbacks, growth stocks often fall harder than their counterparts.
  • You don't love very concentrated funds. This ETF recently held about 64% of its assets in just its top 10 holdings. (It recently held 151 different stocks.) Indeed, about 35% of its assets were in just its top three holdings! This is a plus, of course, if you're exceptionally bullish on the future of companies such as Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft.
  • You'd like some dividend income. This ETF's recent yield was just 0.42%, even less than the S&P 500's recent 1.1%.

So take a closer look, weigh the fund's pros and cons, and see what you think. Remember that there are plenty of other promising ETFs out there, too.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Growth ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Growth ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Growth ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 15, 2026.

Selena Maranjian has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vanguard Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla, Vanguard Growth ETF, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VUG
VOO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.