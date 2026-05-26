The Smartest Energy Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

Key Points

Bloom Energy is deploying energy servers to AI data centers -- and cashing in on the demand.

Nano Nuclear Energy is developing a microreactor that could supply clean, reliable power.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

Energy is the vital force powering the economy. And as artificial intelligence (AI) and data centers create new demands for electricity, the energy sector is expected to grow immensely in the coming decades. For investors looking for exposure to this growing industry, the following two growth stocks are easily worth a $100 investment.

1. Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is hands down one of the most momentous energy stocks on the market today. The clean energy supplier has grown by over 200% since the start of the year -- and a whopping 1,450% since last year.

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In a nutshell, Bloom makes big box-shaped energy servers that allow businesses to generate electricity on-site instead of buying all of it from the grid. These mini power plants ensure the lights stay on even when the main power grid goes out. That makes them perfect for clients who need reliable 24/7 power, like hospitals and data centers.

Indeed, one of Bloom's first "proof of concept" moments was in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, when it deployed energy servers to a field hospital in Sacramento. The 400-kilowatt (KW) "microgrid" was installed in less than a week and provided power to the makeshift medical facility, itself a response to California's overcrowded hospitals.

Since 2025, Bloom's marquee client list has grown stronger due to high demand from AI data centers. Bloom inked its biggest deal with Brookfield Asset Management at the end of 2025, a $5 million agreement to deploy Bloom's servers for the asset manager's AI factories. It recently partnered with AI infrastructure leader Nebius in a $2.6 billion deal. The company also has partnerships with Equinix, Oracle, and CoreWeave.

Revenue growth has exploded, with Bloom reporting 130% year-over-year first-quarter revenue growth. It now expects to generate between $3.4 billion and $3.8 billion, a substantial climb from last year's $2 billion and the $1.5 billion it made in 2024. While shares trade near $300, most brokers offer fractional shares, so your $100 is enough to gain exposure to Bloom Energy.

2. Nano Nuclear Energy

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE) is a nuclear energy start-up that designs microreactors. Imagine a miniature nuclear power plant that can be delivered on a truck. That, in essence, is what Nano Nuclear Energy is trying to build.

The company sits at the intersection of two powerful trends in energy: the need for round-the-clock, reliable electricity, and the push for zero-carbon energy.

Nano's ambitious goals, however, go beyond building reactors and selling power. It also wants to secure greater control over uranium supply to its reactors through strategic partnerships with companies like LIS Technologies. This matters because one of the biggest bottlenecks for advanced nuclear is high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU), a specialized fuel that many advanced reactors need. By securing its own uranium fuel, Nano doesn't have to compete with other companies, like Oklo, for the same scarce fuel.

The company has about $569 million in cash and equivalents and an annual cash burn rate between $30 million and $39 million, which gives it several years to operate without needing a fresh cash injection. Nano also recently announced its first major agreement with a potential customer: a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Super Micro Computer to explore using Nano's microreactors to power Super Micro's AI servers.

Execution risks for Nano abound. It's still pre-revenue, it lacks the licensing to deploy its microreactors commercially, and its vertical integration model means Nano has to solve several hard problems at once. There's no guarantee that Nano will survive the capital intensity of building and deploying reactors. Yet if it can succeed, investing $100 in this nuclear energy stock could grow handsomely over the long run.

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Steven Porrello has positions in Bloom Energy, Nano Nuclear Energy, Nebius Group, and Oklo. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy, Brookfield Asset Management, Equinix, and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.