The Smartest Energy Stock to Buy With $50 Right Now

Brookfield Renewable is a global leader in producing renewable energy.

It expects to grow briskly in the coming years.

The company also pays a high-yielding and steadily rising dividend.

The world needs an abundance of power in the coming years to support digitalization, AI, increased electrification, and other catalysts. It needs to be low-cost, quickly deployable, and come from cleaner sources. Of all the available power sources, renewable energy is the best-positioned technology to meet the world's surging energy needs.

As a leader in renewable energy, Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) is one of the smartest energy stocks you can buy these days. Here's why even buying one share, which costs less than $50, looks like a wise choice right now.

Brookfield's high-powered growth

Brookfield Renewable is already one of the world's largest renewable power companies with 47.5 gigawatts (GW) of operating capacity across all technologies. Those assets generate stable, steadily rising cash flow backed by long-term power purchase agreements with utilities and large corporations, most of which include inflation-linked rate escalation clauses.

The company plans to deploy upward of $10 billion over the next five years to expand its platform through M&A and development projects. It has a vast development pipeline, supporting its plans to ramp its annual development capacity to 10 GW of projects by 2027. Additionally, Brookfield is currently evaluating around $100 billion of M&A opportunities. These investments will enhance the already solid growth rate delivered by its legacy power portfolio.

Add up its various growth drivers, and Brookfield firmly believes it can grow its funds from operations (FFO) per share by more than 10% annually through at least 2030. That will give it the power to increase its high-yielding dividend (3.7% current yield) by 5% to 9% per year. While there are no guarantees in investing, this combination of income and growth implies the potential of producing a 14% average annual total return, which could nearly double the value of your initial $50 investment in five years.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

