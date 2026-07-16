The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in July and Never Sell

Key Points

Waste Management and ADP aren't flashy, but they offer reliability.

With 45,000 locations, McDonald's can seemingly be found everywhere.

Realty Income provides monthly, not quarterly, dividend payouts.

10 stocks we like better than McDonald's ›

It doesn't take a lot of money to pull together a decent investment portfolio -- in fact, $1,000 gives you a great start, particularly if you're using a brokerage like Robinhood Markets that offers fractional shares. I think it's one of the easiest ways for investors to start their moneymaking journey.

And if you're looking for dividend stocks, there's a lot to choose from now. Dividend stocks are ideal investments because they pay you to hold them. They are offered by companies that have reliable cash flows, meaning that you can generally count on holding a great income-producing stock for a long period of time.

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If you have $1,000, you can build a quality, long-term portfolio by investing just $250 in each of these four names.

Dividend stock No. 1: McDonald's

McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) is arguably the most popular fast-food chain in the U.S., but its global reach can't be ignored. The company has 13,700 restaurants in the U.S., 10,800 locations in international markets, and has licensed an additional 20,800 through international development licenses. So in addition to finding McDonald's around the corner, you can also get a taste of the Golden Arches in places like Estonia, Slovenia, French Guiana, and Qatar.

Revenue in the first quarter was $6.51 billion, up 9% from a year ago, and net income of $1.98 billion was up 6% year over year. McDonald's has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 years, and its current dividend yield is 2.7%.

Dividend stock No. 2: Waste Management

Why is Waste Management (NYSE: WM) a great buy-and-hold dividend stock? Because people will always need garbage hauled away, no matter what happens to the economy. It's a safe play for the long term.

Waste Management provides residential and commercial garbage pickup, as well as recycling and landfill management. The company averages 19,000 collection routes a day and operates nearly 500 transfer stations, more than 250 landfills, more than 100 recycling facilities, and dozens of medical waste facilities. It's the biggest operator in the waste and recycling industry, capturing $25 billion of the total $130 billion market.

Revenue in the first quarter was $6.22 billion, up from $6.02 billion a year ago. Net income was $723 million, an increase from $637 million a year ago, and cash flow from operations increased 24% to $1.5 billion.

Waste Management stock offers a 1.6% dividend yield, and the company has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years.

Dividend stock No. 3: Realty Income

Realty Income (NYSE: O) is my go-to dividend stock for two reasons. First, I love that it's a monthly dividend stock -- Realty Income has paid a dividend for 673 consecutive months, or more than 56 years. Monthly dividend stocks mean that you get your yield 12 times a year instead of quarterly, so you can put the money to work much quicker.

Second, it's consistent, having raised its dividend annually for the last 31 years. Realty Income has proven it's a dividend stock you can count on.

Note that this company is a real estate investment trust (REIT), meaning that it owns thousands of properties. REITs have been authorized by Congress to provide retail investors access to the commercial real estate market and are required to return 90% of taxable income to investors as dividends. So Realty Income currently has a healthy dividend yield of 5.1%.

Dividend stock No. 4: Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) isn't a flashy company, but you're not looking for flash here -- you're looking for a solid way to make money for the long term. And that's what ADP offers.

The company provides cloud-based payroll services and human resources support, including tools to calculate wages, benefits, and direct deposits for employees, while ensuring their clients comply with local, state, and federal laws.

The company is also using artificial intelligence to streamline its work. ADP Assist includes tools such as AI-powered chatbots to allow employees to manage their own accounts. Other tools automate tasks and validate timecards.

Revenue in the fiscal third quarter of 2026 (ending March 31, 2026) was $5.93 billion, up 7% from a year ago. ADP offers a dividend yield of 2.7% and has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years.

Should you buy stock in McDonald's right now?

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Patrick Sanders has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income. The Motley Fool recommends WM and recommends the following options: long January 2028 $320 calls on McDonald's and short January 2028 $340 calls on McDonald's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.