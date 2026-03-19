Key Points

A $10,000 capital outlay would generate $274 in annual passive income for shareholders in this business.

This company’s board of directors has an unmatched streak of raising dividend payouts.

This industry-leading business faces no threat of disruption, making it a safe stock for investors.

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola ›

Buying and holding dividend stocks might make sense for specific investors. These companies are usually mature and stable, which can reduce risk. They provide cash returns that shareholders can obtain without having to sell off their investments. The predictability of these opportunities can also be an enticing proposition.

Investors don't have to look far. The following business might be the smartest dividend stock to buy with $10,000 right now.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

This incredible track record is hard to overlook

You're probably a customer of this company that makes for such a great dividend stock. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) currently offers a quarterly dividend payout of $0.53, giving the shares a dividend yield of 2.74%. If you buy $10,000 worth of the stock (equal to roughly 129 shares), you'd be able to generate about $68.50 in passive income every quarter and $274 every year. That can be a meaningful sum.

In the future, though, this income stream will grow. 2026 was the 64th straight year that Coca-Cola's board of directors approved a dividend increase. The leadership team is committed to keeping its shareholder base happy.

"We are supportive of that trend continuing," CFO John Murphy said on the Q4 2025earnings callhighlighting how dividends remain a priority.

Investors should admire Coca-Cola's resilience

Coca-Cola's track record of raising dividends each year is impressive, particularly when you think just about the past decade. There was no shortage of disruptive events. The COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain bottlenecks, surging inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical turmoil did nothing to get in the way of the annual payouts continuing their climb. Investors can have confidence that this streak will hold up.

The company's resilience is a direct result of its business model. The ideal situation for companies to find durable success is to sell small, repeat purchases. This is why investors praise subscription businesses. They produce recurring revenue streams that make it easy for leadership teams to manage their operations.

Coca-Cola runs in a similar fashion, as its relatively low-cost products cater to a wide variety of tastes regardless of what position the economy is in. And this means there is stable demand, despite the inevitable swings that occur within the broader macro backdrop.

Coca-Cola owns more than 200 drink brands sold in more than 200 countries around the world. More than 2.2 billion servings are consumed every single day. The stranglehold that it has on the global non-alcoholic ready-to-drink market is not going to weaken anytime soon, if ever. This makes it one of the safest stocks to own, especially as technological advancements lead to widespread fears about disruptive forces.

Investors with $10,000 should look to Coca-Cola as a smart dividend play.

Should you buy stock in Coca-Cola right now?

Before you buy stock in Coca-Cola, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coca-Cola wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $510,710!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,949!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 19, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.