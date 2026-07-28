The Smartest Dividend Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now (Spoiler: It Yields 5.6%.)

Key Points

Sanofi is growing well, thanks in large part to its drug Dupixent.

It has more drugs in development, some of which could turn into big sellers.

Its stock is appealingly priced, too.

10 stocks we like better than Sanofi ›

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But which stock should you buy? I suggest you take a closer look at Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), a pharmaceutical company focused on immunology, vaccines, and rare diseases. Although the French company is not in the S&P 500 (the index is restricted to companies headquartered in the U.S.), Sanofi's stock has a hefty dividend yield of 5.6%, and when you factor in the effect of substantial stock buybacks, the total yield for shareholders approaches 11%.

The stock has averaged annual gains of only 4% over the past decade, and it's down nearly 15% over the past year, pushing the stock into, arguably, bargain territory. Its forward price-to-earnings ratio is 9, well below its five-year average of 11.

What matters most is where the stock goes from here, though, and that's promising. The company's top drug is Dupixent, an injection treating chronic inflammatory conditions. In its first quarter, Dupixent's sales grew by 31% year over year. Some are already worrying about the drug losing patent protection in the U.S. market in 2031. That's still some years away, though, and Sanofi has plenty of drugs in development.

Meanwhile, that first-quarter report also featured overall sales growing by 13.6% year over year and five regulatory approvals (all in immunology). Sanofi is performing well and growing -- and it will reward long-term investors well with its outsized dividend yield.

Should you buy stock in Sanofi right now?

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Selena Maranjian has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.