Smarter Web Company Raises £29.3M to Grow Bitcoin Holdings

The Smarter Web Company, a UK-based web design and digital services firm, has raised £29.3 million in a new funding round to support its Bitcoin treasury strategy.

The raise was completed through an accelerated bookbuild and a subscription with institutional investors. Shares were priced at £1.80 each, matching the closing bid on Friday, June 13. That price is more than double the company’s last fundraising round.

“The Smarter Web Company is pleased to announce the successful completion of an Accelerated Bookbuild to institutional investors through Tennyson Securities and Peterhouse Capital Limited. A Subscription with Qualified Investors has also been completed, the company said.

In total, more than 16.2 million new shares were issued—15.4 million through the bookbuild and about 854,000 through the subscription.

With a high level of demand the Bookbuild and Subscription has raised approximately £29.3 million, well above the stated minimum of £15 million, through the issue of a total of 16,297,627 new ordinary shares of £0.001 each at £1.80 per share. The Offer Price was at the closing bid price on Friday 13 June 2025,” the company said.

The raise comes just three days after the company revealed it had purchased 74.27 more Bitcoin for £5.98 million, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to 242.34 BTC. Its average cost basis now sits at £78,793 per Bitcoin.

“The Company believes that Bitcoin forms a core part of the future of the global financial system,” it said in both filings.

Smarter Web started building its Bitcoin treasury strategy in 2023.

“Since 2023 The Smarter Web Company has adopted a policy of accepting payment in Bitcoin. The Company is pioneering the adoption of a Bitcoin Treasury Policy into its strategy.”

The strategy was officially formalized in April, 2025 with the launch of its “10 Year Plan,” seeing Bitcoin play a key role in its financial structure.

Admission of the new shares is expected around June 19, after which the company’s total shares in issue will rise to over 220 million.

With this raise, Smarter Web continues to stand out as one of the few UK-listed companies actively building a corporate Bitcoin treasury.

