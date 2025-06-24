Bitcoin Magazine



The Smarter Web Company Expands Bitcoin Holdings With £15.2M Purchase

The Smarter Web Company, a web design, development, and online marketing services provider, has announced another Bitcoin purchase, acquiring 196.90 Bitcoin for £15,185,259 as part of its “10 Year Plan” treasury strategy. The London listed technology company paid an average price of £77,122 per Bitcoin ($103,290 per Bitcoin) for the acquisition.

The Smarter Web Company (#SWC $TSWCF) RNS Announcement: Bitcoin Purchase.



Purchase of additional Bitcoin as part of "The 10 Year Plan" which includes an ongoing treasury policy of acquiring Bitcoin.



Please read the RNS on our website: https://t.co/z59Xf4oBRU pic.twitter.com/8rrSTwYWoa — The Smarter Web Company (@smarterwebuk) June 24, 2025

This purchase brings The Smarter Web Company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 543.52, representing a total investment of £42,388,373 at an average purchase price of £77,988 per Bitcoin ($104,450 per Bitcoin).

The purchase follows a series of Bitcoin purchases by the company throughout 2025. So far in June, The Smarter Web Company raised £29.3 million to support its Bitcoin treasury strategy, with shares priced at £1.80 each. The capital raise came after the company had purchased 74.27 Bitcoin for £5.98 million, and was followed by another acquisition of 104.28 Bitcoin worth £8.1 million.

“Since 2023 The Smarter Web Company has adopted a policy of accepting payment in Bitcoin,” the company stated. “The Company believes that Bitcoin forms a core part of the future of the global financial system and as the Company explores opportunities through organic growth and corporate acquisitions is implementing a Bitcoin Treasury Policy into its strategy.”

The company’s Bitcoin strategy was formalized in April 2025 with the launch of its “10 Year Plan,” which positions Bitcoin as a key piece of its financial structure. The company went public on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market on April 25, 2025, raising up to £2 million through a combination of institutional and retail subscriptions. The IPO included retail access through the Winterflood Retail Access Platform (WRAP), allowing UK retail investors to participate with a minimum subscription of £500.

The company views Bitcoin as a store of value for its reserves. “The Board of Directors of the Company consider Bitcoin to be an appropriate store of value and growth for the Company’s reserves,” the announcement stated.

The company’s accumulation strategy reflects a long-term position in Bitcoin’s role as both a treasury asset and a component of the digital economy. With over 543 Bitcoin now held in treasury, The Smarter Web Company has positioned itself as a corporate Bitcoin adopter in the UK market, integrating Bitcoin into its business operations and financial plan.

