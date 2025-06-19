The Smarter Web Company Acquires £8.1M in Bitcoin For Treasury Holdings

Bitcoin Magazine



The Smarter Web Company (AQUIS: SWC | OTCQB: TSWCF) announced it has acquired an additional 104.28 Bitcoin at an average price of £77,751 ($104,451) per Bitcoin, totaling £8.1 million.

The Smarter Web Company (#SWC $TSWCF) RNS Announcement: Bitcoin Purchase.



Purchase of additional Bitcoin as part of "The 10 Year Plan" which includes an ongoing treasury policy of acquiring Bitcoin.



Please read the RNS on our website: https://t.co/z59Xf4o42m pic.twitter.com/PLgFavltG8 — The Smarter Web Company (@smarterwebuk) June 19, 2025

“Since 2023 The Smarter Web Company has adopted a policy of accepting payment in Bitcoin,” the company stated. “The Company believes that Bitcoin forms a core part of the future of the global financial system and as the Company explores opportunities through organic growth and corporate acquisitions is pioneering the adoption of a Bitcoin Treasury Policy into its strategy.”

This latest purchase brings the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 346.63 Bitcoin, now valued at £27.2 million, with a total average purchase price of £78,480 ($105,430) per Bitcoin. The accumulation forms part of the company’s long-term Bitcoin strategy under its “10 Year Plan.”

“I am looking forward to working with our advisors on evaluating the effectiveness and perhaps we can then inspire other UK companies to adapt a similar mechanism, as we have seen with our pioneering approach to treasury management using Bitcoin,” stated the CEO of The Smarter Web Company Andrew Webley.

Following a successful fundraise, the company confirmed updated director shareholdings following a £29.3 million capital raise announced on 16 June 2025, which resulted in a 7.39% dilution for existing shareholders.

Andrew Webley & Family maintained 27,388,732 shares, with their ownership decreasing from 13.41% to 12.42%. Tyler Evans retained 960,000 shares, down from 0.47% to 0.44%. Mario Visconti held 950,000 shares, with his shares going from 0.47% to 0.43%. Sean Wade & Family kept 767,346 shares, with their holding falling from 0.38% to 0.35%.

“We have spent the last few weeks working with our advisors to implement this as we believe that our shareholders want us to generate capital and move the business forward,” said Webley.

In addition, The Smarter Web Company has signed a Subscription Agreement for up to 21 million new Ordinary Shares. The agreement allows for the issuance of shares in stages, with an initial tranche of 7 million shares being made available immediately. Further tranches may follow in the coming months.

“Shard shall use reasonable endeavours to place a first tranche of 7 million new Ordinary Shares within 1 month from signing of the Subscription Agreement and, for each tranche of new Ordinary Shares thereafter, within 3 months from subscribing for them,” said the company.

