A Smarter Way to Rebalance in Retirement to Protect Your Portfolio

Key Points

The video explains how to pair a target stock/bond mix with a multiyear cash cushion in retirement.

Viewers learn practical rules for trimming winners, using cash flows, and limiting taxes when rebalancing.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Discover how a disciplined mix of stocks, bonds, and an income cushion can support steady retirement withdrawals, reduce risk, and keep emotions out of portfolio decisions. Watch the video below to learn practical rules for rebalancing in retirement.

*This video was published on May 29, 2026.

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The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

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View the "Social Security secrets" »

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