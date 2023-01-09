Smarter taxes could ease UK productivity crisis

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Britain is on the brink of a recession that will last into 2024, according to the Bank of England. But the country’s malaise runs deeper than a cyclical contraction. Since 2008, the UK has suffered a sharp slowdown in productivity. To remedy that, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will need to take unpopular measures.

Britain’s sluggish productivity – the amount of output per hour worked – deters investment and limits growth, in turn depressing wages. After keeping pace with other developed countries for decades, UK productivity has grown by 0.3% a year since 2008. That is a third of the 0.9% averaged by G7 members, and well below the 1.2% rate recorded by the United States, according to figures from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. In 2021, UK workers produced 20% less output than their U.S. colleagues.

Plugging the gap requires better education and workforce training. The country also needs to boost investment in new technologies, like automation in manufacturing. In 2021, gross fixed capital formation, a measure of investment, accounted for 17% of UK GDP, compared to 24% in France and 21% in the United States, according to the World Bank. To reach the average level of other G7 nations, Britain would need an extra 115 billion pounds a year of annual investment.

The government already plans to keep public sector net investment at around 2.5% of GDP for the next five years, in line with peers. The challenge is getting companies to invest more. Allowing firms to offset new investment against taxes would be more effective than a crude cut to corporation tax.

The UK already offers such incentives, but it needs to be bolder. Despite a long-standing scheme for research and development, UK businesses still only fund 55% of total R&D spending, below the 63% of the United States, according to a Cambridge University study. Offering tax credits on a broader range of intellectual property and capital spending might help. Another simple step would be to extend a Covid-era “super-deduction”, which allows companies to offset 130% of investment against tax, beyond its expiry date in April.

To pay for such incentives, Sunak could tax wealth. Private wealth has risen from three times GDP to nearly eight times since 1965, yet state taxes on property, capital gains, inheritances and financial transactions have flatlined at around 2% of GDP, according to the Resolution Foundation. Doubling them would raise 45 billion pounds.

That may not go down well with voters. But if Sunak or his likely successor, Labour leader Keir Starmer, fail to take bold actions, Britain’s economic funk will endure.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Jan. 4 promised to tackle Britain’s most pressing problems, from cutting inflation to ending illegal migration.

Sunak, who took over as premier in October 2022, promised to “grow the economy, creating better-paid jobs and opportunity right across the country”.

The UK is on the verge of a recession expected to last for the whole of 2023, according to the Bank of England. But it is also facing a productivity crisis. The gap in the output produced by UK workers and those of other major economies such as the United States, France and Germany has been growing since the 2008 financial crisis, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

