News & Insights

Stocks

SmartCraft Unveils Tellus for Eco-Friendly Tracking

May 30, 2024 — 05:16 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SmartCraft ASA Class A (DE:9YK) has released an update.

SmartCraft ASA Class A is launching Tellus, an innovative open-source software solution designed to monitor and analyze fuel consumption for construction industry vehicles, aiding in the reporting of environmental data. Tellus has been eagerly adopted by Skanska for tracking emissions and integrates with major vehicle brands, aiming to facilitate ESG compliance and cost savings for its users.

For further insights into DE:9YK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.