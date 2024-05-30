SmartCraft Unveils Tellus for Eco-Friendly Tracking

SmartCraft ASA Class A (DE:9YK) has released an update.

SmartCraft ASA Class A is launching Tellus, an innovative open-source software solution designed to monitor and analyze fuel consumption for construction industry vehicles, aiding in the reporting of environmental data. Tellus has been eagerly adopted by Skanska for tracking emissions and integrates with major vehicle brands, aiming to facilitate ESG compliance and cost savings for its users.

