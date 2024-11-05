SmartCraft ASA Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Expansion

SmartCraft ASA Class A (DE:9YK) has released an update.

SmartCraft ASA reported a robust 32% increase in third-quarter revenue to NOK 132 million, driven by strong demand for its SaaS solutions in the construction sector, despite margin pressures from recent acquisitions. The company’s strategic focus on increasing recurring revenue and expanding into the UK market is expected to capitalize on a growing total addressable market of NOK 50 billion. With an optimistic outlook supported by interest rate cuts in Sweden, SmartCraft aims for 15-20% organic revenue growth in the medium term.

