SmartCraft ASA Re-initiates Share Buy-back Program

SmartCraft ASA Class A (DE:9YK) has released an update.

SmartCraft ASA has announced the re-initiation of a share buy-back program, aiming to purchase up to NOK 20 million worth of shares at a maximum price of NOK 33 each. The initiative is intended to optimize the company’s capital structure and support its long-term management investment program. The program, managed by Carnegie AS, will operate according to market regulations until the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

