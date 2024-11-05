News & Insights

SmartCraft ASA Re-initiates Share Buy-back Program

November 05, 2024 — 03:05 am EST

SmartCraft ASA Class A (DE:9YK) has released an update.

SmartCraft ASA has announced the re-initiation of a share buy-back program, aiming to purchase up to NOK 20 million worth of shares at a maximum price of NOK 33 each. The initiative is intended to optimize the company’s capital structure and support its long-term management investment program. The program, managed by Carnegie AS, will operate according to market regulations until the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

