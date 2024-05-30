News & Insights

SmartCraft ASA Executives Sell Shares for LTIP

SmartCraft ASA Class A (DE:9YK) has released an update.

Executives at SmartCraft ASA, a leading Nordic SaaS provider for the construction sector, have recently sold shares to partially fund their participation in the company’s Long-Term Incentive Program (LTIP). CFO Kjartan Bø sold 10,000 shares, Finland’s Country Manager Timo Makkonen sold 27,000 shares, and Sweden’s Country Manager Hanna Konyi sold 150,000 shares, with remaining holdings of 250,000, 410,125, and 595,675 respectively. SmartCraft is known for its scalable business model with 97% recurring revenue, operating in a rapidly growing Nordic software market.

