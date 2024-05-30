SmartCraft ASA Continues Share Buy-Back Program

SmartCraft ASA Class A (DE:9YK) has released an update.

SmartCraft ASA has actively been purchasing its own shares under a share buy-back program, with a maximum consideration of NOK 15,000,000, running from 7 May 2024 until the next Annual General Meeting in 2025. Between May 21 and May 29, 2024, the company bought a total of 37,561 shares at an average price of NOK 27.6891, contributing to a total of 101,559 shares bought back under the program to date.

