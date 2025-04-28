Smart Share Global Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024

Smart Share Global Limited filed its annual report for 2024 with the SEC, detailing its mobile charging services and operations.

Smart Share Global Limited, known as Energy Monster, announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with the SEC on April 28, 2025. The report is available on the company's investor relations website and the SEC's website, and hard copies can be requested by shareholders and ADS holders. Energy Monster is a leading consumer tech company in China, specializing in mobile device charging services through an extensive network of power banks located in various public places. By the end of 2024, the company had deployed 9.6 million power banks across over 1.2 million points of interest in more than 2,200 areas in China.

Potential Positives

The company successfully filed its annual report on Form 20-F with the SEC, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and enhancing investor transparency.

Smart Share Global Limited has an extensive network with 9.6 million power banks across over 1.27 million points of interest, indicating significant market presence and operational scale in the mobile charging service sector.

The company maintains a commitment to shareholder engagement by offering free hard copies of its annual report, enhancing transparency and trust with investors.

Smart Share Global Limited is positioned as a leading provider within the niche mobile device charging market in China, highlighting its competitive advantage and potential for growth.

Potential Negatives

The press release lacks specific financial performance metrics or key performance indicators from the annual report, which could lead to concerns about transparency and financial health.



There is no mention of any growth or strategic goals for the company moving forward, raising questions about future direction and innovation.



Failure to highlight any competitive advantages or market positioning may suggest vulnerability in a rapidly evolving market.

FAQ

What is Smart Share Global Limited?

Smart Share Global Limited, also known as Energy Monster, is a leading consumer tech company providing mobile device charging services in China.

When was the annual report filed?

The annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, was filed on April 28, 2025.

Where can I access the annual report?

The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website and the SEC’s website.

How can shareholders request a hard copy of the annual report?

Shareholders can request a hard copy of the annual report by contacting Investor Relations at the provided Shanghai address.

What services does Energy Monster provide?

Energy Monster provides mobile device charging services through power banks available at various points of interest across China.

SHANGHAI, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Share Global Limited (Nasdaq: EM) (“Energy Monster” or the “Company”), a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 28, 2025. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.enmonster.com/ and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.





The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, 6



th



Floor, 799 Tianshan W Road, Changning District, Shanghai, 200335, the People’s Republic of China.







About Smart Share Global Limited







Smart Share Global Limited (Nasdaq: EM), or Energy Monster, is a consumer tech company with the mission to energize everyday life. The Company is a leading provider of mobile device charging service in China with an extensive network of partners powered by its own advanced service platform. The Company provides mobile device charging service through its power banks, which are placed in POIs such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs and public spaces. Users may access the service by scanning the QR codes on Energy Monster’s cabinets to release the power banks. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 9.6 million power banks in 1,279,900 POIs across more than 2,200 counties and county-level districts in China.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.