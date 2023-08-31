Smart Sand (SND) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 2.68

The average one-year price target for Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) has been revised to 2.68 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of 2.30 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.52 to a high of 2.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.31% from the latest reported closing price of 1.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smart Sand. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SND is 0.01%, a decrease of 2.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.63% to 7,924K shares. The put/call ratio of SND is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 860K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sprott holds 750K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sprott Focus Trust holds 750K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 618K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares, representing a decrease of 10.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SND by 19.87% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 498K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SND by 15.78% over the last quarter.

Smart Sand Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Smart Sand Inc. is a fully integrated frac sand supply and services company, offering complete mine to wellsite proppant logistics, storage and management solutions to its customers. Smart Sand produces low-cost, high quality Northern White frac sand and offer proppant logistics, storage and management solutions to its customers through its in-basin transloading terminal and its SmartSystems wellsite proppant storage capabilities. Smart Sand provide its products and services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies. Smart Sand owns and operate premium frac sand mines and related processing facilities in Wisconsin and Illinois, which have access to three Class I rail lines, allowing us to deliver products substantially anywhere in the United States and Canada.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.