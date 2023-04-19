Smart Sand (SND) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Smart Sand (SND) closed the most recent trading day at $1.69, moving +1.81% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.97%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.14% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 12.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Smart Sand as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $61 million, up 46.6% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $262.7 million. These totals would mark changes of +1450% and +2.72%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Smart Sand. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 50% higher. Smart Sand is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Smart Sand is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.79, so we one might conclude that Smart Sand is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

