Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

Last week, you might have seen that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 9.4% to US$2.30 in the past week. Results look to have been somewhat negative - revenue fell 2.1% short of analyst estimates at US$27m, although statutory losses were somewhat better. The per-share loss was US$0.09, 25% smaller than the analysts were expecting prior to the result. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:SND Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Smart Sand from three analysts is for revenues of US$129.1m in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 26% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to tip over into lossmaking territory, with the analysts forecasting statutory losses of -US$0.29 per share in 2021. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$129.1m and losses of US$0.29 per share in 2021.

The average price target fell 12% to US$2.67, with the ongoing losses seemingly a concern for the analysts, despite the lack of real change to the earnings forecasts. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Smart Sand at US$3.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$2.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Smart Sand's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 36% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 19% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 10% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Smart Sand to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Smart Sand analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 6 warning signs for Smart Sand (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.