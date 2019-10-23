SMART SAND INC (SND) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SMART SAND INC (SND) closed at $2.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.13% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SND as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 6, 2019. On that day, SND is projected to report earnings of $0.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $64.33 million, up 1.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $235.54 million, which would represent changes of +17.28% and +10.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SND. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SND is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, SND is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.79. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.96.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

