SMART SAND INC (SND) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SMART SAND INC (SND) closed the most recent trading day at $2.42, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 17.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SND as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SND is projected to report earnings of $0.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $64.33 million, up 1.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $235.54 million, which would represent changes of +17.28% and +10.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SND should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SND is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note SND's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.47, which means SND is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.