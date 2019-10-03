SMART SAND INC (SND) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SMART SAND INC (SND) closed at $2.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.53% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 23.11% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SND as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SND to post earnings of $0.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $64.33 million, up 1.86% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $235.54 million, which would represent changes of +17.28% and +10.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SND. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.26% higher. SND is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, SND is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.03, so we one might conclude that SND is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.