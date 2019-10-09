SMART SAND INC (SND) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SMART SAND INC (SND) closed at $2.54, marking a +0.4% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.91% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.89% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.74% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SND as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, SND is projected to report earnings of $0.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $64.33 million, up 1.86% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $235.54 million. These totals would mark changes of +17.28% and +10.86%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SND. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.26% higher. SND is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, SND is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.42, so we one might conclude that SND is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

