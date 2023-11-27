Smart Sand (FRA:1SD) Price Target Increased by 8.85% to 2.63

The average one-year price target for Smart Sand (FRA:1SD) has been revised to 2.63 / share. This is an increase of 8.85% from the prior estimate of 2.42 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.49 to a high of 2.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.53% from the latest reported closing price of 1.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smart Sand. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 10.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SD is 0.02%, an increase of 70.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.82% to 8,754K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 860K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sprott Focus Trust holds 750K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sprott holds 750K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 666K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 440K shares, representing an increase of 33.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SD by 33.91% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 618K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares, representing a decrease of 10.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SD by 19.87% over the last quarter.

